Farmgate milk prices are continuing their surge upwards, with suppliers getting closer to breaking a $10 threshold.
The latest supplier to update its price is Bulla Dairy Foods, which will offer up to 9.80/kgMS, one of the highest in the Victorian market.
"Bulla Dairy Foods (Bulla) is pleased to announce an updated milk price ahead of the 2022/23 season that will see the majority of Bulla suppliers receive in the $9.50-$9.80/kgMS bands," Bulla dairy general manager Rohan Davies said
"We, at Bulla, remain excited for the F23 season ahead and look forward to continuing our many long-standing farmer relationships as well as welcoming new farmers into the Bulla family."
Bulla had been one of the first companies to provide a farmgate milk price when back in April, they offered $7.40/kg - $8.00/kgMS.
Earlier this week, Australian Dairy Farmers Corporation rose their farmgate pricing with an average above $9.50/kgMS.
Fonterra and Saputo currently has its average weighted price for farmers at $9.10/kgMS, while Bega have also moved to that same price for Victorian and south-east SA suppliers.
Smaller suppliers like Lactalis have been highly competitive with their farmgate milk prices breaking the $9 barrier.
