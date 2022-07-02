Farm Online
Bulla Dairy Foods is the latest to raise its farmgate milk price

Updated July 3 2022 - 5:31am, first published July 2 2022 - 8:00pm
MOO-VING UP: The latest rise in farmgate milk price by Bulla Dairy Foods is the highest in the market.

Farmgate milk prices are continuing their surge upwards, with suppliers getting closer to breaking a $10 threshold.

