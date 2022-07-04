Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

$45 million worth of wool reported lost in China processing plant fire

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
July 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DESTROYED: An estimated $45 million worth of wool was lost in a recent China processing facility.

A significant amount of wool was destroyed and a major buyer was absent from the Australian market after a serious fire was reported at one of the largest wool processing facilities in China, preventing their normal operations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.