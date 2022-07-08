Farm Online
Home/Dairy

New Agriculture Minister Senator The Hon Murray Watt pledges to prioritise biosecurity

By David Inall
Updated July 8 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADF attended and contributed to an Agriculture Industry Roundtable hosted by Federal Agriculture Minister Senator Murray Watt in Canberra recently.

Exotic pests and diseases are a primary threat to the agricultural sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.