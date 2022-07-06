Farm Online
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Analysis

NZ and the EU complete free trade agreement negotiations

By Ken Wilcock
Updated July 6 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EU, NZ trade deal completed

LAST Thursday the European Union and New Zealand completed negotiations for a free trade agreement.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.