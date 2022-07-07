Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Another shot at growing rice crops in the Top End depends on native species

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 7 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RICE REBORN: Researchers hope native rice collected from Adelaide River floodplains and cultivated in university trials will soon be on the menu. Picture: CDU.

The Northern Territory has not had much luck with growing rice despite many attempts over the years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.