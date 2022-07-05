Farm Online
Flexi Grain teams with small port operators to bolster export offering

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:47am, first published July 5 2022 - 11:47pm
PADDOCK TO PLATE: Northern Victorian growers Rick Lang, Charlton and Jarrod Kemp, Nullawil, and Steve Cameron, Flexi Grain, take a look at the Wisteria being loaded at the Port of Geelong last month.

GRAIN marketer Flexi Grain has supplied its first Victorian export consignment this season, with a ship carrying milling wheat from both Riordan's Geelong port and T Ports Lucky Bay port on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula heading to Iraq.

