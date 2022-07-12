Farm Online

Shanna Whan AOTY Local Hero uses award to amplify Sober in the Country message

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
July 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shanna Whan has used her Local Hero award to help amplify her message about alcohol use in rural Australia. Picture: Supplied.

SHANNA Whan recalls how she felt when her work to raise awareness about alcohol addiction in rural Australia earned her recognition as Australia's Local Hero of the Year for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.