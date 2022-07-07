Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Record floods as moist air combines with climate drivers to deliver deluge over NSW

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
July 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG WET: Warm waters off the coast of Australia have led to humid air which has combined with long-term climate drivers to help form the deep low that deposited heavy rain down the east coast this week.

MOIST air, combined with an increasingly negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and a positive Southern Annular Mode (SAM) have conspired to create the record-breaking floods through NSW and Queensland over the past week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is Fairfax Ag Media's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his ten years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector. Away from work, he is a keen traveller, having spent his long service leave last year in Spain learning the language.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.