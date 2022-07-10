The ever-versatile Eastleigh high on NSW's Southern Tablelands can, and does, run both sheep and cattle.
After being put up for auction in April, its 520 hectares (1285 acres) are available now for $6,175,000 to $6,475,000, the equivalent of $4800-$5040 an acre.
The property, located at Golspie 25 minutes from Crookwell or 50 minutes from Goulburn, has been running about 3200 Merino ewes and lambs.
Older ewes in the self-replacing flock are joined to terminal sires and their crossbred lams are taken to a Tarcutta property for finishing.
Webster Nolan Real Estate agent David Nolan said the ewes each generally cut 3.5-4 kilograms and as much as 4.5kg of 17-18 micron fleece.
At the same time, Eastleigh runs about 70 large-framed Hereford heifers and calves based on Ironbark bloodlines.
The calves are grown out to around 400kg and sold to feedlots. In favourable seasons, the vendors also bought in weaners to background, which are then sold to feedlots.
Mr Webster said the key to Eastleigh's productivity was its reliable 800-millimetre rainfall, gently undulating protected easterly aspect - critical at its 775-900 metre height above sea level - and fertile soils.
Red and black basalt soils, granite-based loams and small areas of lighter soils near the eastern boundary support improved ryegrass, phalaris, clover and some native pastures.
The main species of shade and shelter timber comprise yellow and white box, apple gum and peppermint.
For protection against the elements, wind breaks have been strategically planted along certain fence lines.
Eastleigh is securely fenced into 33 cattle and sheep-proof paddocks and has livestock water security thanks to Blade of Grass Creek frontage, 18 dams, a bore and 29 livestock troughs.
Farming infrastructure has undergone a major upgrade at Eastleigh.
Improvements include all-new 800-head capacity undercover sheep yards with a three-way bugle drafting race and separate drenching race.
They're matched with a new all-steel frame construction and fully enclosed, fully insulated galvanised iron four-stand shearing shed with amenities. Separately, there's a machinery/hay shed, and three silos.
There's also a set of cattle yards, a second set of sheep yards at the bottom lambing paddock and two more silos away from the main service area.
On the home front, there's a well-presented and elevated three or four-bedroom home with large outdoor deck and an enclosed, three-bay garage complete with roller doors.
Contact Webster Nolan Real Estate agent David Nolan on 0447 278 236.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
