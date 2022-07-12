Farm Online
Home/Property

Imagine waking up to the famous Yanerbie Bombie surf break each day

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 12 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG SURF: Big wave riders have the Yanerbie Bombie on their bucket list. Picture: Streaky Bay Tourism Association.

Odds are you won't be spending much time in your relocatable home near Streaky Bay if you are fan of the Yanerbie Bombie surf break.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.