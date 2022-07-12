Odds are you won't be spending much time in your relocatable home near Streaky Bay if you are fan of the Yanerbie Bombie surf break.
The treeless eight hectares on the Eyre Peninsula doesn't look much for $550,000 but if you are into surfing, this is a dream lifestyle block.
It's just 500 metres to the water's edge and you couldn't get much closer to one of SA's most famous surf spots.
The unspoiled right-hander Yanerbie Bombie is formed by an offshore reef which can famously produce waves in excess of 10 metres.
The Bombie is on the bucket list of many surfers world-wide who are drawn to its size but also its remoteness. The fishing is apparently not bad here either.
Here on the Westall Way Loop at Westall, half way between Streaky Bay and Sceale Bay, this block of land offers spectacular views of this famed big wave location.
Just walk to the property's boundary, cross the road, walk over some sand hills and you're already at the beach.
The property includes a three-bedroom transportable home that has been re-cladded, re-roofed with a new front balcony, back deck, new shed/garage with a workshop.
It has 70,000 litres of rainwater storage, 5KW solar panels with a 5KW inverter and 12 x 960a/h batteries - plus a 5KVA generator.
There is also a 1KW wInd turbine installed.
The home is fully insulated and there are four car spaces in the garage/shed.
Call Bronwyn Hull at @Realty to book an inspection on 0427 263183.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
