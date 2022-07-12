Farm Online
Home/Beef

EYCI back down to 992c as heat drains from restocking

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DIP: The enthusiasm of those bidding around the ring is now starting to ease and young cattle prices are dropping as a result. PHOTO: Samantha Townsend.

CAUTION is starting to creep into the cattle market as prices continue to soften even against declining supply.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.