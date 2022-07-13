It is normally a six week shipping period to the UK from Australia so product usually needs to be on the water by early November to ensure entry within the quota year. In 2021 with the COVID crisis at its worst, port congestion and shipping delays became so great that many Christmas shipments (up to 3000 tonnes) missed entry in 2021 and had to return the 2021 quota they carried and replace it with 2022 quota in order to gain entry at the preferential rate. Using 2022 quota to cover what were 2021 shipments automatically reduced our overall UK access in 2022 by that amount.