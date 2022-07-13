THE first beef brand to hang its hat on regenerative farming practices will be launched today and has its sights set on the growing taste Americans are showing for grass-fed product.
Roots Regenerative, created by Queensland-based branded protein suppliers Paradigm Foods, is built on the promise of no hormones, no antibiotics, 100 per cent grass-fed and 100pc free range, plus a substantially reduced carbon footprint without any purchases of carbon credits.
It will be the first Australian beef brand to gain United States Department of Agriculture approval to be marketed as regenerative.
Paradigm Foods general manager Nick Thompson said the brand was a response to what an increasing number of consumers of quality beef were seeking.
It was also about rewarding the growing number of producers operating with a commitment to regenerative practices, with the goal being to achieve a premium that can be passed back through the supply chain, he said.
Already the program has between 60 and 70 suppliers signed up.
"We are initially focussing on northern NSW and south east and central Queensland producers to supply into processing plants on the Darling Downs," Mr Thompson said.
"Ultimately we'd like to expand into a southern and western Australia program too."
Regenerative grazing practices have been proven to sequester 12 to 14pc more carbon than conventional grazing methods, according to Paradigm's research.
"So by working with regenerative farmers we know the brand and our supply chain will be able to play a role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions," Mr Thompson said.
"We are mindful we are leading with the term regenerative, and that consumers are probably not aware of what that actually is, so we will be looking to communicate the program to the consumer via our six 'roots' or 'whys'."
These are carbon sequestration, improved biodiversity both above and below ground, improved soil health, improved water retention, animal welfare and enhanced farmer wellbeing.
The brand would also look to tap into consumer insights based around the health implications of animals eating a 100pc grass-fed diet produced through regenerative farming practices with its high multispecies pasture content.
"There is not a lot of research in this area so our plan is to partner with research institutions to look at the true nutrient density of grass-fed product and the improved health benefits for consumers," Mr Thompson said.
Regenerative farms work on a holistic approach to continual improvement, using a rotation method to grow the health of soils, enhance biological diversity and increased groundcover and water retention.
Roots Regenerative will use a verification program to ensure best practice among its suppliers.
For example, satellite imagery will be used to check for rates of groundcover and tree cover and keep them above the median average for the region. Stocking rates will be monitored to ensure they match a property's carrying capacity and nature corridors will need to be in place to preserve habitats.
Robust verification, and the consumer trust it builds, was key to making any brand a success, Mr Thompson said.
"It has taken us 18 months to develop the verification program and the reason for that is this is a very technical and different space and we need to be confident the claims we put before a consumer have the highest level of integrity," he said.
"As we grow, we hope to expand the number of properties under our verification system in order to encourage the adoption of these production principles and help regenerate the Australian landscape.
"We are very much focused on practically supporting producers in their journey towards regenerative ag, as we believe this type of farming will become imperative to the long-term future of the Australian beef industry and its presence in local and global markets."
The brand will initially target overseas customers and has already reached its first global market.
Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel will offer Roots Regenerative Beef on its award-winning Yardbird menu.
Head chef Joshua Tan said it was the perfect alignment with the company's environmental principles.
"At Marina Bay Sands we are at the forefront of sustainability, setting ambitious targets and achieving significant goals, including reducing our carbon footprint by more than 30pc," he said.
"To offer high-quality Australian grass-fed beef that is sourced from verified, regenerative farmland is part of our commitment to providing world-class dining for our valued customers, who are increasingly interested and well-informed about the provenance of their food."
Advanced discussions are also underway with retailers and food service venues in the US.
"We see the brand as an extension to Australia's grass-fed production, the largest market for which is the US," Mr Thompson said.
"We are looking to leverage that demand and tap into US consumers who are looking for something additional.
"In saying that, we recognise Australia is a very important market for beef - the single largest - and so it will be a key focus going forward."
Farmers who are interested in becoming a verified supplier are encouraged to contact Paradigm Foods.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
