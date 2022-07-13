REPORTS are emerging of Russia deliberately lighting up paddocks of ripe wheat in Ukraine just prior to harvest in the latest offensive of the ongoing conflict.
Some of Ukraine's most fertile cropping country lies within the battle zone and there have been many reports of crops being set alight either by accident after incendiary devices exploded or on purpose, as Russia seeks to limit production of one of Ukraine's most lucrative exports.
It comes after previous reports of Ukrainian wheat being stolen and ending up shipped on Russian vessels to the Middle East.
There are also issues with paddocks now containing mines, making them too dangerous to farm.
At present it is not known whether the fires, shown in dramatic detail on social media, are causing material damage to the Ukrainian crop on a macro scale or are only isolated.
World markets have not risen as a result of the news, instead wheat futures dropped substantially on Monday on the back of better than expected crop projections in the US and Russia and in line with broader falls across the wider market.
Logistics experts continue to search for a way for Ukrainian grain to be exported efficiently without the use of its Black Sea ports, but while some grain is making its way west into Europe it is not possible to move the volumes that usually go via the ports.
Ukraine continues to ask the European Union for help with the logistics problems, with possible solutions including expanding Romanian Black Sea ports, creating more cargo terminals on the Danube River, which flows through far south-western Ukraine, or changing regulations to make it easier to bright freight through at the Polish / Ukrainian border.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
