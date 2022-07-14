A good crowd is expected at the Robertstown Peace Hall in late August for another farm auction.
The old hall is just a few weeks away from turning 100 and if it could talk, the stories it could tell about the many ups and downs in local farming over those years.
But today farming in the local district has rarely been better - reasonable seasons and high commodity prices have produced record farm land prices.
Ray White Rural's public auction for Bright Block will start at 2pm on Thursday, August 25.
Selling agent Daniel Schell said the area was so tightly held there had been no comparable sales for about five years so an expected price range was difficult to suggest.
Mr Schell thought bidding would begin "in the $500,000 range".
Bright Block is 16km north of Robertstown on the Worlds End Highway and takes in 259 hectares (641 acres), the old square mile.
Neither too big nor too small, this land offering is seen as an opportunity for a neighbour to grow their holding, or as a stand alone farm.
Farm country in the Mid North is well regarded.
The farm has 60 plus hectares of arable land on western portion and an extra 30ha on the eastern portion which has been opportunity planted for stock feed
The balance of the land is hills grazing with good mix of open flats interspersed with timber shelter areas.
The pastures comprise native clovers and grasses. Bright Block is watered by two bores, with equipped with windmills.
A seven-year maintenance program has been replacing fencing.
The property has a two-stand shearing shed with basic sheep handling yards.
The old four-room stone cottage (circa 1900) needs complete renovation.
For more information contact the agents from Ray White - Daniel Schell 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell 0418 842421.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
