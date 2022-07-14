Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Town hall celebrates centenary just after this South Australian farm auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public auction of farm land in South Australia. Video: Ray White.

A good crowd is expected at the Robertstown Peace Hall in late August for another farm auction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.