Farm Online
Home/Politics

Countrywide Hydrogen seeking government support in its Bell Bay hydrogen project

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 17 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOT GAS: Hydrogen produced in Tasmania with firmed hydropower is projected to be as much as 15 per cent cheaper than grid-connected solar and wind alternatives on the mainland. SOURCE: Hydro Tasmania

Eighty-five years on from the Hindenburg zeppelin's final flight, and the hydrogen industry is again looking to set things on fire - this time in Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.