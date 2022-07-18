A mixed farming opportunity offered by the Matthews' family at Lake Hawdon near Robe on the Limestone Coast has sold for $1.6 million.
At that price, the 160 hectares (395 acres) changed hands for $10,000 a hectare or $4051 an acre.
Advertisement
MORE READING: Lots of history on the EP coast at Talia.
The Matthews' property is on the western side of Lake Hawdon, a seasonal wetland about 20km south-east of Robe.
The one family has held this property for three generations and was sold by Elders Rural Estate after an expressions of interest campaign.
The landholding includes five hectares of established vineyard infrastructure but is considered quality grazing country.
Agents describe it as "beautiful warm and sheltered grazing property".
The farm's shearing shed is in good order as are the cattle yards.
The region experienced a sub-mediterranean climate with average 650mm reliable annual rainfall.
It also has frontage to a sealed road.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.