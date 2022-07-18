Farm Online

Coronial inquiry into farm deaths, including Gunbower tractor death, sparks new campaign

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
July 18 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAY SAFE: A new VFF campaign has been launched following the deaths of several children on Victorian farms in the last six years. Picture: BRENDAN MCCARTHY

A new farm safety campaign will target children and families after a coronial inquiry found seven Victorian children died using farm machinery in the last five years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.