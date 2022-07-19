THE PUBLIC has nothing to be concerned about in regards to a study released in the US earlier in the month that found the presence of glyphosate in the urine of most of the study participants according to the head of Australia's crop protection peak body.
The US National Nutrition Examination Survey found the herbicide in 1,885 of 2,310 urine samples conducted as part of the study from across the country.
Advertisement
CropLife Australia chief executive Matthew Cossey said the widespread publicity surrounding the study had largely focused on the presence of glyphosate in urine, which he claimed was missing the major point within the data.
"We've seen a lot of media commentary about the presence of glyphosate but what has been missed in virtually every piece has been the concentration levels," Mr Cossey said.
"The average levels of glyphosate found are just 0.14 per cent of what is considered a dangerous level by authorities across the world," he said.
"What we see here is the improved testing capabilities, we are now able to test for traces of compounds down to levels previously impossible, you can find traces at a parts per trillion level which is not relevant in the slightest in terms of human safety."
Mr Cossey said the study showed the regulatory system was working.
"What we are finding is that while there are traces of glyphosate in the sample they are at miniscule levels, the farmers are using the product correctly and it is not causing any health concerns whatsoever.
"The other point that needs to be considered is that glyphosate does not build up in the human body, it is excreted, which is consistent with the findings of the study where traces were found in urine."
However, anti-glyphosate campaigners have seized upon the study in their calls to tighten up usage of the controversial weed-killer, saying it should not be present in food at any levels.
The 2015 report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an organisation affiliated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) that found glyphosate a "probable carcinogenic" continues to have implications on the products perceptions.
However, Mr Cossey said further research from scientific bodies such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) had found this was not the case.
"In late May ECHA handed down their finding that based on the available scientific evidence glyphosate did not meet the criteria as a carcinogenic," he said.
Meanwhile, Bayer, the company that initially developed glyphosate under the Roundup brand, has had further legal problems to do with the herbicide.
A recent Bayer attempt to have the Hardeman v Monsanto (now part of Bayer) case thrown out was rejected by the US Supreme Court.
Bayer officials said they disagreed with the verdict.
"Bayer respectfully disagrees with the Supreme Court's decision to deny the Petition for Writ of Certiorari in Hardeman," a spokesperson for the company said.
Advertisement
"The company believes that the decision undermines the ability of companies to rely on official actions taken by expert regulatory agencies, as it permits every US state to require a different product label, which conflicts with the clear intent of the "uniformity clause" adopted by the U.S. Congress in FIFRA and similar statutes," the spokesperson said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.