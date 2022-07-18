THE CANOLA and seeds sectors are breathing a sigh of relief with the news that the NSW government will allow bee hives to be transported to help with pollination over the critical spring period.
A ban on hive movements due to concerns about the spread of varroa mite could have potentially devastating consequences for the canola seed industry.
Advertisement
This concern was why industry welcomed the news on Friday the NSW government on Friday announced there would be permits issued to allow bees from safe areas to move around and pollinate crops.
The permits will ease worries somewhat, although there is still expected to be a massive shortfall in hives relative to demand, especially with the large numbers required for the almond industry, with flowering starting in the next couple of weeks.
On the broadacre front, the major concern is canola, in particular certified canola seed.
"Not having bees for pollination could have a big impact on the production of certified canola seed for next year's planting," said Australian Seeds Federation chief executive Osman Mewett.
"NSW is a major producer of canola seed so we are watching carefully to see what happens from here on, especially with the critical flowering period just four weeks away," Mr Mewett said.
Australian Oilseeds Federation executive officer Nick Goddard said the pollination issue was most problematic in seed crops.
"In commercial plantings there is a degree of self-pollination, there is pollination from other pollinating insects, but in the certified seed space there is more reliance on bees," Mr Goddard said.
"We certainly welcome the news that bee hives will be able to be moved around NSW to service the needs of the industry while still ensuring bee populations are kept safe.
"As an industry which relies on pollination the last thing we want to do is jeopardise the health of bees, but the NSW government has found it will be safe to move bees from outside those containment zones around Newcastle and also at Narrabri, so hopefully this will be good news for most seed producers.
Mr Mewett said the incursion of varroa mite, found at the Port of Newcastle, highlighted the importance of strong biosecurity measures for the seeds sector.
"You can see just how much an impact an incursion of this nature can have so we really need to remain vigilant," he said.
"Bees are so important as a pollinator, not just for canola but for a number of seed providers in the horticulture space so we recognise the importance in keeping our apiary industry safe while at the same time ensuring hive numbers through the critical spring pollination period."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.