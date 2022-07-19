An irrigation farm does not have to be big to be highly productive - and highly sought after.
A buyer has paid $690,000 for a small farm of 38 hectares (94 acres) just outside Swan Hill.
At that price, the going rate for well set-up farms like this was $18,158 per hectare and an equally impressive $7340 an acre.
Located just on the edge of the city, the highly productive property included 30ha of established lucerne.
It has tile drainage and permanent overhead sprinklers.
The block is divided into four well-fenced paddocks with pressurised stock troughs.
The variable-speed electric driven 5/6 Kelly and Lewis pump directs irrigation and fertigation through PVC piping to seven banks of sprinklers.
Each bank of sprinklers has its own automatic timer.
The property was sold with a 1.74 megalitre per day delivery share.
It also has a further 3.8ha of land fronting the sealed Aerodrome Road which is current unused and is also suitable for annual cash crops.
The property was sold by veteran local agent Brian Wood and Cameron Smits of Ray White Rural.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
