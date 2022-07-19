Farm Online
Home/Property

Well laid out irrigation block near Swan Hill makes $7340 an acre

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An irrigation farm does not have to be big to be highly productive - and highly sought after.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.