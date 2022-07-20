Half-year beef exports' low point

Farm Online
Analysis

Half-year beef exports have hit a 10-year low point

By Ken Wilcock
July 20 2022 - 12:00am
JUNE figures released by Department of Agriculture confirmed at least a 10-year low point for half-year beef exports with volume failing to reach 400,000 tonnes.

