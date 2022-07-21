Fifth generation grain and cotton grower Arthur Gearon from Chinchilla in Queensland has been appointed as the new chair of the Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) Northern Region Panel.
Mr Gearon, who has been an active member of the Northern Region Panel since 2015, most recently as the deputy chair, will replace Barmedman, near West Wyalong, farmer John Minogue in the role.
Mr Minogue had been in the position since 2016.
GRDC chair John Woods congratulated Mr Gearon and paid tribute to Mr Minogue.
There will also be changes in the GRDC's southern panel with Kaniva, Victoria farmer John Bennett standing down to be replaced by Rutherglen, Victoria grower Andrew Russell.
Mr Woods said the northern panel would be in good hands with Mr Gearon at the helm.
"Arthur has been an important and valued contributor as a panel member, ensuring GRDC investments reflect the priorities of northern growers and deliver real impact on farm," Mr Woods said.
Mr Gearon manages a family farming enterprise with his parents, Paul and Naureen, and his wife Nikki and their three children, Milena, Ryde and Steele.
He completed a Bachelor of Business with the Queensland University of Technology, majoring in International Business and Management and has completed the Australian Institute of Company Directors Course.
Before joining the GRDC regional panel, Mr Gearon was the vice-president of AgForce Grains, a peak organisation representing Queensland's rural producers.
Mr Gearon will take on the Northern Region Panel chair role on September 1.
The GRDC's Regional Panels are a major conduit between growers and the corporation, playing a critical role in grower engagement.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
