Farm Online
Home/Beef

Electronic sheep ID's win national and state support for mandatory rollout

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated July 22 2022 - 2:12am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A national livestock traceability system is seen as an important response to the threat from incursions of diseases like foot and mouth.

The federal government says the states have agreed to develop a nationally mandated mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.