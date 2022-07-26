Farm Online
Grain truce between Ukraine, Russia under fire within hours of being signed

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
July 26 2022 - 8:00pm
REOPENING: Ukrainian grain ports, such as this one on the Black Sea, are set to reopen as part of a treaty with Russia, but there is scepticism how long the peace deal will last.

THE GRAINS industry remains cynical about the prospects of Ukrainian grain making it out to the broader market in significant volumes in spite of a widely publicised treaty between Ukraine and Russia that was set up to allow safe passage for grain ships on the Black Sea.

