Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Nitrous oxide emissions mandate in Canada may have implications for nitrogen use in Australia

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated July 27 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWING TREND: Canada jkoins a number of nations to set harsh fertiliser emissions targets.

THE CANADIAN government is the latest to impose harsh restrictions on the use of fertiliser in a bid to meet its ambitious emissions targets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.