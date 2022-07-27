Farm Online
Ukraine grain movements 'evacuations' rather than sales

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
July 27 2022 - 8:00pm
DIFFICULTIES: Ukraine has just harvested wheat but experts believe it will be hard to export in meaningful volumes.

GRAIN is able to make its way out of Ukraine but given the logistical constraints it is more a case of owners of large parcels of grain stranded in the war-torn nation being evacuated by owners rather than a concerted export push.

