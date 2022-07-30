Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Woolclasser Chris Britnell has worked at the Teviot shed for 50 years

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 30 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Britnell looks over one of the hundreds of thousands of fleeces he's assessed at Teviot for the Mitchell and Sorensen families in the last 50 years. Picture: Sally Gall

There have probably been plenty of woolclassers with 50-year careers under their belts but not many can say they've classed at one shed for a half century.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.