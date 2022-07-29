Farm Online
Home/Cropping

National hay quality awards won by Queenslanders

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
July 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbara Mason of Mirage Land and Water, Cunnamulla, recieves her award from Feed Central managing director Tim Ford. Picture: Brandon Long

A haymaker and a contractor from Queensland have won top titles in the 2021-22 Feed Central National Hay Quality Awards announced this week in Toowoomba.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.