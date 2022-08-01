Farm Online
Home/Beef

Applications now open for 2023 Zanda McDonald award

August 1 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING THE WAY: 2022 Zanda McDonald recipient Charlie Perry, who manages his family-owned and operated Wagyu beef farm at Gurya in Northern New South Wales.

Young agricultural professionals with passion and drive are being encouraged to apply for one of the most coveted prizes in Australasian agribusiness.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.