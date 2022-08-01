Farm Online
Home/Beef

EYCI in downward spiral: Is this collateral damage from FMD panic?

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated August 1 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speculative angst hits saleyards, EYCI drops further

SPECULATIVE angst fuelled by foot and mouth disease fears is having an effect on the cattle market that could result in some fairly negative longer term consequences for producers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.