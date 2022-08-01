One thing I wish I understood better before I started was just how much long hours impacts your ability to make friends out of work hours. So, getting along with my workmates, who have become a bit like my family and friends, has been a way to overcome this. I am looking forward to making more connections in my community as I settle in. I didn't have a rural background. The team around me, who have a lifetime of knowledge and experience, are patiently developing my skills as a useful team member. As I learn about the nature and behaviour of cattle, my excitement that this is for me is growing. Short sessions on cattle nutrition with outside providers, practical learning activities on the farm and the everyday skills that are new to me, like droving on the quad bike, giving cattle injections and assisting in training heifers, are providing me with experience that I am thriving on and relishing.