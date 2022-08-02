Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

MDBP won't be delivered in full on time under current settings: secret report

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basin plan can't be delivered under current settings: secret report

IT IS impossible for the Murray Darling Basin Plan to be delivered in full and on time under the current settings, even if all budget and time restrictions were removed, a report kept secret by the former government has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.