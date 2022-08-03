In a warning for the southern states emerging from the winter, two more cases of Japanese encephalitis have been reported in the Northern Territory.
NT Health identified two cases of JEV, including one historical case.
The current case is a child from a remote Top End community who fell ill in June but has since recovered.
The historical case is a Victorian man in his 70s who contracted the virus while travelling in the Top End region in May last year and has since also recovered.
Farms have been released from forced quarantine after being caught up in the encephalitis outbreak earlier in the year.
A total of 23 Victorian properties have been released from quarantine where JEV "had been detected or suspected".
Up to five people are believed to have died, and about 70 piggeries in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and South Australia were isolated after the surprise outbreak from earlier in the year.
Many other people have been hospitalised with JEV.
There are 39 human cases in Australia - NSW 13, Queensland 2, South Australia 5, Victoria 9.
The official response to the JEV outbreak centred on piggeries which "amplify" the virus.
In May the NSW chief veterinary officer said testing of horse samples had identified 26 horses with probable JEV and a further four horses as possible cases.
Most biosecurity officials say the arrival of the cold, winter weather had helped slow the movement of mosquitoes which have spread the virus.
Until February this year, the disease was previously unknown in Australia.
Most human infections of JEV cause no symptoms or mild symptoms such as headache or fever.
Children aged under five years of age and older people who are infected with JEV are at a higher risk of developing more severe illness.
There is no risk to humans from consuming pork or pig products. Pork products are safe to eat.
Now JEV is part of Australia's virus landscape, the return of warmer weather in spring is also expected to bring a fresh series of warnings about protecting yourself while outdoors.
Researchers have found the virus has already escaped into the wild, infecting feral pigs, so the virus is officially here to stay and cannot be eradicated.
The NT has now recorded three cases of JEV in humans.
The NT's first confirmed case was recorded early last year in the Tiwi Islands, when a woman died after contracting the virus.
NT Health is urging all Territorians to take precautions against being bitten by mosquitos to prevent infection.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
