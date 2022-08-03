Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

New case of Japanese encephalitis sends a warning across Australia for spring

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 3 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOSSIE WARNING: A new case of Japanese encephalitis found in the Top End brings fresh warnings about the danger when the nation emerges from winter.

In a warning for the southern states emerging from the winter, two more cases of Japanese encephalitis have been reported in the Northern Territory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.