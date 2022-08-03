Almost $10 million has been paid for a big mixed farm near Millicent on the Limestone Coast.
The Clay Wells farm takes in 1075 hectares (2656 acres).
For the $9,620,000 paid for the farm after an expressions of interest campaign by Elders, it was valued at $3622 an acre.
It was another good price for grazing country especially considering several sections of the farm include timber plantations plus protected areas of heritage scrub.
Agents said the Clay Wells farming district is extremely tightly held and highly regarded.
Of the landholding, one section has 247ha (610ac) with areas of sugar gums and blue gums in timber plantations.
Another section of 272ha (672ac) has extensive heritage scrub.
The farm is located 41 kilometres from Millicent and 45km from Robe.
The farm is said to be ideally suited to prime lamb and cattle production.
Average annual rainfall is a reliable 600-650mm.
The cattle yards partly concreted with the cattle crush located under cover.
The loading ramp is made from galvanised metal with B-Double access all year round.
It also has a three-stand shearing shed and timber yards.
Pastures across the property include natural grasses, strawberry clover, sub clovers and dominant in phalaris.
Fences and gates are said to be in good condition.
All paddocks are numbered and watered.
A TPW slimline MK2 wool press with digital load scale was included in sale.
It has a large hayshed and other shedding.
The property sale also included two homes - one a four-bedroom two-bath main homestead plus there is also a single bedroom second home.
The sales campaign was conducted by Elders Rural (South East).
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
