Global dairy prices fall again

Global Dairy Trade price index falls 5% for second consecutive auction

By Carlene Dowie
August 3 2022 - 3:00am
Global dairy prices fell again at auction on Tuesday night with Global Dairy Trade prices crashing 5 per cent for the second consecutive auction.

