Fresh from their record-breaking sales success for a nearby farm, the Elders team has taken a different approach to a new listing hoping to follow suit.
Elders Ballarat has up for sale this time Bora Langi, another high producing grazing property across 204 hectares (504 acres).
No price range has been offered for this farm on the opposite side of Lake Burrumbeet from the spectacular auction of Yentrac last week.
Yentrac takes in almost 1000 acres and made a record high of $14,900 an acre to help the farm sell for $10.7 million.
About 20 kilometres away, and south of the lake, Elders branch manager Sean Simpson and his team are taking a different approach to Bora Langi.
Yes, it has similar grazing pedigree and the reliable rainfall but there is less land and no home either.
With the smaller blocks these days, particularly those within a stone's throw of a major regional city like Ballarat, the agents like to test the water of the lifestylers.
They have suggested the land offers a "pictureseque rural escape", possible land banking and is conveniently on two titles.
Agents say the farm "benefits from multiple elevated dream home sites which encapsulate the spectacular mountainous views".
The agents say the farm is "renowned for its production capabilities and north-facing panoramic vistas towards the Great Dividing Range".
Still, for all that it remains a working farm.
It is ideally suited to cropping, prime lamb, wool, cattle, grazing and horticulture.
It enjoys the same versatility as Yentrac and is also a handy for cropping.
It has highly fertile soils, an abundant natural water supply and reliable rainfall.
It has the basics - a two-stand shearing shed, sheep yards and a hay shed.
The farm is subdivided into 13 paddocks.
Bora Langi is about 25km south-west of Ballarat.
Rather than take this farm to public auction as they did with Yentrac, Elders is offering Bora Langi through expressions of interest closing September 9.
For more information contact Mr Simpson on 0418 320335 or Bram Gunn on 0400 683222.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
