Impeccable Brahman genetics for the north

Pictured from left to right: Nick and Kira Brownson with sons Henry and Charlie from Burdekin Brahmans, Cassandra and James Kent from Kent Beef, Peter and Mariah Chiesa with daughters Elin and Halle from Palm Creek Brahmans, Sophie and Lawson Camm from Cambil Brahmans, and Renee and Blake Chiesa from Badilla Brahmans. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for the Great Northern Brahman Sale



More than 100 meticulously produced Brahman bulls, females and genetic offerings have been selected for the third annual Great Northern Brahman Sale taking place on October 20 and 21.



The sale will begin on Thursday, October 20, at the Airlie Beach Hotel, from 5pm, where close to 10 Red and Grey Brahman females, as well as high quality Brahman semen and embryo packages will be made available for purchase.



The sale will then shift venues to the Proserpine Showgrounds on Friday, October 21, where from 11am, more than 70 Red Brahman bulls will be presented for sale, as well as a further 30 Red and Grey females.



Sale group spokesman James Kent, Kent Beef, said he and his fellow vendors are "extremely proud" to offer a line up of Red Brahman bulls that they feel epitomise their respective breeding programs.



"As a vendor group, we're all focused on breeding Brahmans that are commercially relevant and industry focused," Mr Kent said.



"This has led to the vendor group making a significant investment within the breed, purchasing many leading sires and dams over the last 10 years giving us confidence that the sale will only strengthen into the future.



"We feel this years' draft of bulls exhibit strong carcase attributes, bone, weight for age, breed type, and consistency, and there is a large polled offering exhibiting the beef attributes expected of their horned counterparts."



Lot 32 Cambil Gregory 6350 (IVF) (PS). Picture by Kent Ward.

Mr Kent said the location and timing of the sale provides northern commercial producers with the opportunity to purchase quality Red Brahman bulls at the right time of year for spring joining, while also catering for seedstock and high end bullock producers that may have missed out during Brahman Week.



"Lot 32 Cambil Gregory 6350 (PS) and Lot 45 Cambil Mandalay 6338 (PS) are bred out of leading Red Brahman donor NCC Dienka 3652, sired by imported semen in polled Pathfinder and polled Pappo, both exhibiting superior length with strong toplines and sire appeal and are sure to attract interest from leading commercial producers and studmasters alike.



"Lot 42 Ooline Elroy is another outstanding sire with the attributes you can expect from an Ooline Brahmans bull, with huge bone, growth for age, loose skin and sire appeal.

"Another outstanding lot is Palm Creek Paroah (Lot 58), a polled son of Palm Creek sire Red Pancho whose fertility is at show with a negative daily calving interval."

On Thursday evening, the Greater Whitsunday Vets Genetics Sale will kick off with Lot 1 being a 'Pick of the Pair', where interested buyers can pick between two full sisters who are both homozygous polled (PP) and guaranteed pregnant to the 2021 Houston Grand Champion bull Mr. H Pride of Maddox.



"What a great way to start off this years' sale with a pick of the pair, allowing potential buyers to choose between two great outstanding grey females with a guaranteed pregnancy to one of America's finest Brahman bulls," Mr Kent said.

"Lot 4 of the night sale is one for the red studmasters, with Ooline Vienna (PS) being a dark red polled female offering a unique pedigree that gives her a lot of versatility with potential joinings.

"There are also a number of semen packages that will appeal to buyers with the second offering of the $180,000 Nicneil Sugar Daddy, alongside PP super sire Kenrol Darroca and the first release of import sire DB Betero 1/578 and pink nose sire Carinya L Torrance."

Lot 42 Ooline Elroy. Picture supplied.

The six sale vendors: Cambil, Ooline, Kent Beef, Badilla, Palm Creek and Burdekin are all family-owned and run enterprises with all of them sharing a passion in breeding leading Brahman genetics to improve the breed.



In previous years, the sale group has seen buyers come from all across Queensland and the Northern Territory.

This year will be the first time the sale is introducing a line-up of bulls, with the first sale in 2020 offering heifers only, while in 2021 an online genetics sale was held during Beef Week, and another heifer sale was held on the first weekend in October that same year.



"Over the last two years we've had great success in offering Red and Grey Brahman females and genetics. With this being the first year bulls have been offered, the vendor group is committed to ensuring that the line-up is of utmost quality. Buyers should get great value for money when it comes to their purchases at this years' sale."



All lots in the 2022 sale will be available for inspection by appointment with the respective sale vendor, or by contacting sale agents Josh Heck or Georgie Connor from GDL Rockhampton. They will also be available for inspection at the Proserpine Showgrounds on Wednesday, October 19, prior to the sale.



Those unable to attend one or both of the sales in person can bid from home via the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform.

You can view the catalogue by visiting the sale website.

The 2022 Great Northern Brahman Sale is proudly sponsored by Greater Whitsunday Vet Services, Williams Stock Feeds, Milne Bros Proserpine and Gough Plastics.

For pre-sale enquiries please contact GDL Rockhampton sale agents Josh Heck 0409 732 676 or Georgie Connor 0428 347 550.

