Colostrum plays big role in calf disease prevention

Kiara Stacey
Kiara Stacey
August 5 2022 - 1:00am
SHARING INFORMATION: Willunga Vets Services veterinarian Simon Edwards discussed rearing healthy calves, including weaning, scours and nutrition.

Livestock producers should be taking calves off cows within six hours of birth to prevent calf illnesses, according to Willunga, SA, veterinarian Simon Edwards.

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.

