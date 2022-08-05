Dairy Australia has announced the selected nominees for two upcoming vacancies on its board.
Both grew up on farms in Victoria, and have subsequently had successful careers, one in finance and the other in research.
Andrew Maughan has held senior financial and commercial roles and has 24 years board experience in 12 companies.
He has been nominated for the position of director with finance and risk management skills.
Alan Bell has experience in managing a research and development programs, including 15 years of experience in leading large R&D organisations at Cornell University and CSIRO.
He has been nominated for the position of director with research, development and commercialisation skills.
Both will be up for election at the DA online annual general meeting on November 23.
Other candidates can stand for election if their nomination is endorsed with the signatures of 100 DA dairy farmer members.
Member nominations must be received by 5pm Wednesday, August 31.
This year there are no vacancies for milk producer skills.
The AGM will be an opportunity for dairy farmers to hear an update from the chair James Mann.
The two board vacancies are due to the retirement of two directors, Paul Wood and Josephine Rozman.
The board selection committee nominated Mr Maughan and Mr Bell.
Mr Maughan grew up on a family farm near Tongala, in the Goulburn Valley.
He brings a broad perspective and general business acumen, senior financial and commercial roles, high level strategic financial experience including operating and capital expenditure management, strong commercial judgement and high-level corporate governance skills.
He has served as chair for seven organisations, mostly in the food and agribusiness sector, and has been a chair of the audit committee in three organisations.
He has been a director of Gardiner Foundation for seven years, engaging in dairy industry activities and events and interacting with dairy farmers and industry stakeholders.
Mr Bell grew up on a dairy farm in South Gippsland and received the Australasian Dairy Science Award in 2014 for his dairy research experience mostly in the nutrition and management of dry and transition cows and is the author of numerous dairy-related publications.
He was interim chief executive officer of Food Science Australia and interim chief of Food & Nutritional Sciences.
Mr Bell has also led or participated in numerous reviews of R&D programs with a wide range of scientists and producers.
Recently, he chaired the mid-term review in late 2021 of the DairyFeedbase program managed by Agriculture Victoria, Dairy Australia and the Gardiner Foundation.
More information on the election process, including the processes for nominating a director are available on the Dairy Australia website.
All levy payers are eligible to become members of Dairy Australia and vote at general meetings.
A hotline (1800 004 377) and email address have been set up for levy payers to become a member or check their details are correct.
Member details need to be correct on October 12 to participate in this year's AGM.
Information about how to participate in the AGM and instructions for voting will be provided closer to the date.
