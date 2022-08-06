The varroa mite has been found in bee hives at nine new spots in Newcastle and surrounds in the NSW Lower Hunter Valley region according to the NSW Department of Primary Industries latest .
Tracing conducted by the agency confirmed the mite's presence at four premises at Raymond Terrace; two properties at Mayfield East, Tarro and Heatherbrae; and one at Ferodale.
The discoveries were all within existing emergency zones and take the total number of affected premises to 73.
"We have refocused our efforts on tracing and euthanising hives within the eradication zone, which has led to an increased number of detections in recent days," NSW DPI acting chief plant protection officer Chris Anderson said.
"The good news is that all the confirmed cases either have clear links to existing cases or are geographically linked through the movement of hives or equipment, which continues to give us confidence we are on the right track.
Dr Anderson said allowances had also been made for beekeepers for the management of swarming zones.
"Empty supers can be placed on hives to manage swarming if you are not on an infested or suspect premise," Dr Anderson said.
"Supers cannot be moved from any biosecurity zone and beekeepers must comply with conditions set out in the emergency order which can be found, along with a new swarming factsheet with further information, on the NSW DPI website."
