THE GRAIN Producers Australia (GPA) board will remain settled after grower directors were returned at its annual general meeting last month in Melbourne.
The grain grower representative body will continue to be headed up by chairman Barry Large.
Mr Large, based at Miling in the northern wheatbelt in Western Australia, was a foundation member of the GPA board.
Former GPA chair and Victorian farmer, Andrew Weidemann was re-elected to serve another two-year term for the southern region, while SA grower Mark Schilling, who was elected by the GPA selection committee to fill a casual vacancy was formally voted in by GPA members for a two year term.
In the north, GPA deputy chair Andrew Earle, Thallon on the NSW and Queensland border, was re-elected as a northern region Director.
Mr Large said he looked forward to continue to advocate for grain growers.
"Our grower representatives throughout Australia have met at the GPA policy council to discuss and determine policy priorities and advocacy for the year ahead," Mr Large said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
