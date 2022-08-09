Australia's biosecurity system is facing a major stress test with the current varroa mite incursion in New South Wales and the foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak on our doorstep in Indonesia.
These are the first tests of our readiness since the 2017 review of Australia's biosecurity system.
In the five years that have passed, some improvements have been made.
But there is still much work to do.
It just takes one major lapse and a new pest, disease or weed will wreak havoc.
Invasive species are devastating for nature and for our farmers, costing the Australian economy an estimated $25 billion a year.
As National Farmers' Federation (NFF) vice president, David Jochinke, recently said: "Our landscape is already under pressure from out-of-control populations of introduced animals like deer, pigs and foxes, which can also act as vectors for many dangerous diseases...significant incursions will not just impact agricultural value chains and market access, but will have an impact across the whole economy".
Invasive species are also the leading driver of native species extinctions.
More than 80 per cent of the 51 animal extinctions predicted to occur in the next 20 years will be mainly due to invasive species.
Meanwhile, new pests and weeds establish in the wild each year and some import pathways are inadequately regulated or poorly understood.
But with industry collaboration, community engagement and sustainable investment, Australia can ensure our biosecurity system is ready for any future challenges.
There is too much at stake to sit idle.
We know the benefits of success will far outweigh the costs.
This must be the decade when we act to protect our people, our nation and our culture from exotic diseases and pests.
As imported goods and passenger volumes grow and the risks escalate, funding must double in real terms by 2030 at federal, state and territory levels.
We must revisit the proposed biosecurity import levy, abandoned in 2020 when COVID hit, to ensure we have sustainable long-term funding to cope with the growing risks.
Technology and innovation will be key to operating smarter and better.
All biosecurity research and development plans must be fully funded and the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions should not be left to shut its doors.
We need to reform decision-making structures to give industry and community seats at the table and develop formal partnership agreements.
The national biosecurity strategy, released this week, must be rapidly implemented.
And we must involve all Australians to help with seeking out and reporting new pests and diseases and acting responsibility - whether at the airport, when shopping online or travelling about the country.
Everything is at stake and we have no time to lose.
Let's all make the 2020s the decade for biosecurity transformation - the decade of biosecurity.
- Andrew Cox, Invasive Species Council chief executive officer and part of the Biosecurity Collective that initiated the Decade of Biosecurity 2021-2030. This seeks to involve all Australians in strengthening the national biosecurity system. For more information see: biosecurity 2030.org.au
