Farm Online
Home/Beef

Oversupply and end consumer drive differences in feedlot prices: JBS data at Brahman conference

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated August 9 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL ABOUT SUPPLY: JBS feedlot livestock manager Jason Carswell speaking at the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association conference in Brisbane.

THE widening gap feedlots are paying between high grade Brahman content and crossbred animals was unpacked at a beef industry event in Brisbane last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.