Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Brad Hogg puts mental health in the spotlight in field days speaking tour

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
August 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIFE LESSONS: Brad Hogg, former Aussie cricketer, spoke of his battle with mental health issues at last week's Mallee Machinery Field Days. Photo: Gregor Heard.

THE CRITICAL topic of rural mental health has been in the spotlight at agricultural field days across the country with former test cricketer Brad Hogg speaking about his mental health journey.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.