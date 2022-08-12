THE CRITICAL topic of rural mental health has been in the spotlight at agricultural field days across the country with former test cricketer Brad Hogg speaking about his mental health journey.
Mr Hogg, born and raised in rural Western Australia at Williams in the southern wheatbelt, played across test, one day and 20-20 formats for Australia and became a cult hero for his performances in the Big Bash well into his mid-40s.
During his keynote address at the Mallee Machinery Field Days at Speed in north-west Victoria, Mr Hogg spoke about the importance of destigmatising mental health issues and talking more openly about problems.
"We want people to know that they're never alone, and that help is always a phone call away if they need it," Mr Hogg said.
"It's all about starting conversations that will make a positive change and help save lives," he said.
Mr Hogg is currently touring major agricultural field days across the country as part of a role in Grain Producers Australia's mental health initiative.
GPA has teamed together with Rural Aid, Lifeline and Nufarm to spread the message across rural Australia as the inaugural ambassador of the Farmer Mates Mental Health initiative.
Mr Hogg said making improvements in rural mental health was something he was passionate about.
"Growing up in a farming community and having many friends and family still involved in agriculture, I'm proud to be working with GPA on this initiative, to share these important messages," he said.
He said by speaking more openly about his struggles he hoped it would raise awareness about mental health issues, which are over-represented in rural and regional Australia.
"Speaking here is a great way to help others recognise the signs they need to look out for with friends or family who might be struggling, and encourage them to reach out for help when needed."
"For me one of the key things is connection, it is important to stay connected with your friends and family, when you are feeling down there is a tendency to disengage.
"This can be even easier when you are in rural areas, you work hard all week in often solitary work then you don't bother to go into town on Friday night and it's easy to become a bit withdrawn from the community."
Mr Hogg has also spoken at the Eyre Peninsula Field Days at Cleve as well as back on home turf at the Mingenew Expo in WA.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
