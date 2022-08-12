THE RUN of good years across Australia has stretched grain storage infrastructure and has meant good quality temporary on-farm grain storage is more important than ever before.
The team at Silo Bag Ag, based at Gerogery in the southern Riverina have been fielding massive amounts of inquiry as farmers look to shore up storage options before a potentially big harvest.
Advertisement
Brett Phillips, Silo Bag Ag, said were many farmers who had been using silo bags to store grain for years now.
"There is good flexibility, they can take a lot of volume and for those selling into the domestic market silo bags work really well," Mr Phillips said.
Speaking at the Mallee Machinery Field Days at Speed in the Victorian Mallee last week he said Silo Bag Ag had teamed up with Argentine silo bag loader and unloader manufacturer Akron.
"With bigger headers grain is coming off quicker so higher capacity bag loaders are important," he said.
On the outloading front, he said the Akron units were capable of loading an impressive 360 tonnes an hour, meaning they could keep up with the biggest harvesters.
"It's been great to team up with Akron, there is a lot of grain stored in bags in Argentina and their units work very well."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.