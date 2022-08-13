LOCATED in the heart of a rich irrigation district Berrima Engineering has become synonymous with hay-making equipment, but the business is branching out into other areas.
The Berrima chaser bin is designed as a simple and efficient option for grain producers wanting to help speed up the harvest process.
Martin Morona, Berrima Engineering director, said the business was making both 18 and 30 tonne chasers.
"Chaser bins play a really important role in keeping the headers rolling and getting the crop off as quickly as possible," Mr Morona said.
He said Berrima had focused on creating a simple, robust design that would work well in paddock conditions.
"We combine heavy duty construction with an easy to maintain design," he said.
Mr Morona said the Berrima design included a low right hand side and a high left hand side to make unloading the header into the chaser easier, along with a full length floor door for easier clean-out.
Speaking at the Mallee Machinery Field Days at Speed in north-west Victoria last week he said there had been good inquiry.
"The grain sector is generally looking good again this season so far, so farmers are preparing for another potentially big harvest," he said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
