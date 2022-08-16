Farm Online
Home/Property

Home renovators have been invited back to those schools which have closed

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK TO SCHOOL: The former Windermere Primary School near Ballarat has just hit the market while the (inset) Ni Ni Well School near Nhill has been on the market for a while.

Deserted schools are the latest focus for renovators looking for a cheap home in the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.