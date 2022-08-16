Deserted schools are the latest focus for renovators looking for a cheap home in the country.
Churches, town halls, old banks, even vacant shops are coming under attention in rural areas with dwindling populations.
Advertisement
Buyers are being forced to be more creative because of the lack of homes for sale across rural Australia.
The sudden demand has pushed prices up for those still on the market.
So, why not an empty school?
Near Ballarat in Victoria is the former Windermere Primary School which has been closed for about a decade.
Parts of this school on its huge block were built in 1857 and the government is selling it off still in good condition.
The suggested price range is $435,000-$475,000 which might sound like a lot for a risky undertaking but it does already have a building permit to convert the main building to a three bedroom home.
Windermere goes to auction on site on September 10.
If that's too pricey the keen school renovator could drive three hours north-west to Nhill, near the South Australian border, for the old Ni Ni Well School built in about 1893.
The $120,000 price tag will also buy you the site of the Ni Ni Well Lutheran Church (1883) which was located on the four acre grounds as well.
You would need to apply for a permit to convert this school to a home as it is currently zoned farming.
Buyers can see what is possible with the conversion of the former Shadforth schoolhouse (pictured above) near Orange in NSW.
This old bluestone schoolhouse (1883) on five acres sold for $760,000 earlier in the year ready to move in.
Back to Windermere, the closed school is on more than an acre about 15 minutes drive north west of Ballarat.
The original brick school house accommodates two classrooms, combined staff room/kitchenette, formal entrance and male, female and staff facilities.
Outside there is a large Colorbond shed with concrete floor plus a number of sundry shelter and equipment sheds.
Advertisement
MORE READING: Cobar country soars past reserve price.
The property also has rainwater tanks, an enclosed basketball/tennis court and some items of playground equipment.
For more information contact the agent Josh Todd of Ray White Ballarat on 0428 621 004.
The pictures show the Nhill district school needs a lot more week.
The Ni Ni Well school is a concrete building with pioneer features.
The main class room is large still with its large blackboard.
Advertisement
There is also a smaller concrete hut located on the property in need of repair.
The only evidence of the old Lutheran church is a monument and sign.
There are no services services connected and agents say some termite damage is visible in the formal entry room.
Some of the "non-fixtures" items in the pictures are not part of the sale.
The school is about 20km north of Nhill.
Advertisement
For further information contact Joanne Perkins 0427 041327.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.