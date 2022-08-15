Indonesia's foot and mouth disease outbreak increasing, with Bali on the rise

THE numbers of foot and mouth disease cases are now generally increasing across Indonesia, according the latest mapping provided by government authorities.
Indonesia's Ministry of Agriculture mapping shows the spread of the disease indicated as red (more than 50 per cent cases), yellow (less than 50pc cases) or dark green (zero cases). Light green indicates no detection of the disease.
The biggest increases have been across Kalimantan with the central part of the region shifting from zero cases to less than 50pc cases. Only Kalimantan South remains free of the disease.
Of concern to Australia is that large part of Java and Sumatra where most major feedlots are located remain largely marked in red, showing there are more than 50 per cent of infected animals in those areas.
Perhaps more worrying is the FMD status of tourism dependent Bali has shifted from green to yellow, indicating the status of the island has increased from zero cases last week to less than 50pc cases on Monday.
Flores, the next major island to the east of Java, continues to be reported free of the disease. However, this island is located close to other small islands to the east of Bali, which have more than 50pc of cases.
Indonesia has a population of about 65 million FMD susceptible animals, which had been free of the disease since 1986, until it was detected in East Java during May. Some 23 of Indonesia's 37 provinces have recorded outbreaks.
According the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture some 1.4 million FMD vaccines have now been delivered.
Cattle Council of Australia president Lloyd Hick said the recently appointed Federal Exotic Animal Disease Preparedness Taskforce needed to ensure feral buffaloes, cattle and pigs in national parks, on military land and other government land were controlled to prevent the spread of disease.
"This would be a practical measure that would protect neighbouring producers and manage risk," Mr Hick said.
"There is no way to effectively control exotic disease incursions without first controlling feral animals that plague our public land.
"Now is the time to commit Government resources to control feral animals, particularly in northern Australia."
Meanwhile, biosecurity awareness was a key message being delivered at the Royal Queensland Show held in Brisbane during the past fortnight.
In addition to brochures being handed out by well briefed Queensland Department of Agriculture staff, show organisers also installed about 25 foot mat stations with signage to increase awareness about the importance of biosecurity.
An outbreak of FMD alone is estimated to cost the Australian economy about $80 billion.
Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline: 1800 675 888.
