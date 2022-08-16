Another La Nina looms

Speaking on the La Nina, there is now a greater than 50 per cent chance it will return for the third consecutive summer. Currently a model consensus shows at least a 70pc chance of a La Nina in November-December, dropping to a 60pc chance over the rest of summer. If this occurs it will only be the third time since 1950 that this has occurred and could mean that at least the east coast could be in for another wet summer. The chance of an El Nino remains very low at less than 10pc right through the first half of next year.