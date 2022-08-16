Farm Online

Third consecutive La Nina now more than 50pc likely

By Don White, Weatherwatch
August 16 2022 - 5:00am
Another La Nina looms

The long-term climate indicators have shown little change in the past week and although relatively dry weather is likely over eastern Australia in the coming one to two weeks, there is no reason to change the longer term prognosis of above average rainfall through spring.

